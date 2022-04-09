Chevireddy gets extension as TUDA chairman

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy has been given extension as chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) for two more years. The government issued orders extending his term on Saturday.

Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy has been aspiring to make it to the new cabinet, which is scheduled for rejig on April 11. It is not known whether the government order brought him tears of joy or sorrow, as he pinned all hopes on becoming a minister this time.

Bhaskara Reddy, a staunch supporter of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is hopeful of making it to the cabinet this time. It is said that the chief minister dropped Chevireddy’s name at the last minute in the first cabinet. He could not make it to the cabinet as his colleagues, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and R K Roja also aspired for the cabinet berth. However, the crown fell on Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in the first term.

While Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was made a special invitee of the TTD Trust Board, Roja was made chairperson of the APIIC and Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy as the chairman of the TUDA. This time too, the three MLAs are in the race, despite the talk that the chief minister would continue Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in the new cabinet.

Even as the state was gearing up to see the new cabinet sworn-in on April 11, the state government issued orders giving extension to Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy as TUDA chief. It is to be seen how the Chandragiri MLA reacts to this order, which indicates denial of the Cabinet berth to him.