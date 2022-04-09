New cabinet will have old and new faces, says Sajjala

The new cabinet in Andhra Pradesh will be a combination of some new faces with the existing ministers. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who wanted the total revamp of the party initially had decided on retaining some ministers in the cabinet while taking some new ones.

The cabinet would be sworn-in at the Velagapudi Secretariat at 11.31 AM on Monday, April 11. The chief minister wold hold hi-tea to the new ministers, outgoing ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and officials besides some guests immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

The chief minister’s office is sending invitations to the guests to attend both the swearing-in ceremony and the hi-tea on April 11. The officials, headed by chief secretary Dr Sameer Sarma have monitored the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony at the secretariat on Saturday.

Chief Minister’s Advisor and MLC Talasila Raghuram also inspected the arrangements as he takes care of the chief minister’s programmes.

Meanwhile, the officials have kept the flood bank route along the river Krishna for the movement of the VIPs, including the chief minister and the Governor. Others would have to take the routes to Velagapudi from Undavalli and Mangalagiri, the officials said.

Even as the arrangements are on, the chief minister held consultations with government advisor and YSR Congress general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for the second time on Saturday. The two leaders are believed to have worked on the compilation of the new cabinet, which would have representation for all the districts and castes, besides gender.