Megastar’s Acharya Trailer Loading

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Acharya is hitting the screens on April 29th. Koratala Siva is the director and Ram Charan will be seen in an important role in this social drama that is laced with loads of action. This mass entertainer is carrying good expectations and the trailer of the film will be out on April 12th announced the makers. The promotional activities will kick-start from the mid of this month. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will promote Acharya.

Ram Charan has a powerful role in the film and he will be seen during the flashback episode of Acharya. The crucial portion has been shot in the forests of Maredumilli. Kajal is paired up beside Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde romanced Ram Charan in Acharya. Sonu Sood has the other powerful role. Matinee Entertainments produced Acharya and Manisharma composed the music and background score for this mass entertainer.