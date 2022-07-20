AP moving on the lines of Lanka, says Payyavula

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the deeper financial crisis in Andhra Pradesh which is pushing the State into the worst economic emergency.

Talking to media persons over zoom, party MLA and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Payyavula Keshav said that the TDP has been saying for the past four months that the State is following the path of Sri Lanka. The Andhra Pradesh Government has borrowed funds four times more than Sri Lanka and challenged the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government whether it is ready for an open and special audit.

An in-depth study be done on the financial situation of the State as Andhra Pradesh is in the most perilous situation, he added. Pointing out that the Reserve Bank of India has prepared the risk analysis and the Union Finance Ministry has made a presentation on this in which Andhra Pradesh is either on top or in second place in all the index, Mr Payyavula said that this risk analysis is made strictly on the guidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“This is only a tip of the iceberg,” the TDP leader said and expressed serious concern that a special financial situation is prevailing in the State. Accounts for Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 c are not made public yet and if this too comes out then one can easily imagine the situation, he felt. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) should bring the facts to light and the qualifying certificate issued to the State by the CAG is unique as no other State till now got such certificate, he added.

If the State faces a situation like Sri Lanka, leaders may run away from the State but the common man is the worst-hit as he will not find a place to go. “We have earlier seen persons like Vijay Malya and Gotabaya running away leaving the people in the lurch,” he said.

Stating that he is ready for an open debate on the economic crisis of the State, Mr Payyavula demanded a white paper on the present economic situation of the State. The State Government should provide the accounts details to the CAG or the CAG, with its powers, should demand them, he added.