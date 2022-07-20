Pawan Kalyan down with Viral Fever

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy with his political activities and he has been touring across Andhra Pradesh for the past few days. All his film commitments are currently kept on hold. The actor is done with his political meetings and he had plans to commence the shoot of Vinodhaya Sitham remake from today. Pawan Kalyan is down with viral fever and the shoot is pushed once again. He also had plans to attend the Janavani event on July 24th and the program is pushed to 31st.

The shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is kept on hold and Krish is the director. There is no update about when Pawan will resume the shoot of the film. Pawan also postponed the shoot of Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. For now, there is no clarity about the film shoots of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming films as the actor is slowly turning very busy with his political engagements.