Kalyanram screens Bimbisara for NTR and Dil Raju

Nandamuri Kalyanram pinned all his hopes on Bimbisara, a periodic drama that is planned to be made into a franchise. The trailer received a positive response and Dil Raju acquired the theatrical rights of the film for Telugu states. The film is announced for August 5th release. Kalyanram who also produced Bimbisara screened the film for NTR and Dil Raju. The duo watched the film and they are extremely impressed with the content and narration.

NTR will participate in the promotions of Bimbisara that will start soon. Kalyanram has invested close to Rs 35 crores on the film. NTR Arts are the producers and Catherine, Samyukta are the heroines. The makers recovered Rs 30 crores through the non-theatrical rights. Dil Raju will distribute Bimbisara in AP and Telangana and he acquired the rights for Rs 9 crores. Kalyanram will be seen in a dual role in the film.