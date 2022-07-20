Prabhas and Maruthi Film Preponed

Pan Indian star Prabhas is shooting for two biggies: Salaar and Project K. For now, he is shooting for Project K and some crucial scenes on Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are canned in Ramoji Film City. He allocated bulk dates for Salaar and Prashanth Neel is planning the schedules. Prabhas is expected to have a packed August and the actor is also in talks for his next film which will be directed by Maruthi. After Pakka Commercial ended up as a disaster, Maruthi was trolled and Prabhas fans urged the star to shelve the project.

As per the update we hear, the film is now preponed. With Prabhas having enough time in September, he asked Maruthi to commence the shoot of Raja Deluxe. He allocated ten days for the shoot in September and Maruthi is busy with the arrangements. Anushka and Malavika Mohanan are rumored to romance Prabhas and the film is a horror comedy that happens in a theatre named Raja Deluxe. DVV Danayya will produce this project and an official announcement is expected to be made soon.