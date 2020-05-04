AP reopens govt offices with 33% staff

All government offices in Andhra Pradesh will resume operations but will be working with only 33 per cent staff amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a state government order said.

The government directive says all officials from the post of deputy secretary and above must resume work at the AP secretariat. directorates, assistant director, assistant commissioner and higher rank officials are also required to attend work.

All required safety arrangements have been made at the AP secretariat and other government offices to curb the coronavirus spread. The government will also provide transportation facilities to all working employees. Employees have to undergo thermal screening before they are allowed to enter the secretariat. Vehicles of all employees will resume duties at their respective offices which will be sanitized, underwent thermal screening before they were allowed to enter.