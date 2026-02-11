Seetha Payanam, directed by Action King Arjun Sarja, features Niranjan and Aishwarya Arjun in the lead, with Aishwarya making her debut. Produced under Shree Raam Films International, the film also includes a key role by Action Prince Dhruva Sarja and is set to release on February 14th.

A grand pre-release event was held on Tuesday, where environmentalists were honoured. The team also extended their support by donating 1 lakh each, highlighting the film unit’s thoughtful gesture.

Arjun Sarja shared that Seetha Payanam is a heartfelt film made with sincerity, created to introduce his daughter through a meaningful story. He praised Niranjan’s performance, expressed confidence in Aishwarya’s work, and appreciated the contributions of Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, Anup Rubens, cameraman Bala Kumaran, and the entire team.

What truly stood out was Arjun’s heartfelt acknowledgment of his AD. “My AD Murthy worked tirelessly for this film. We made it together,” he said. It’s a genuine and commendable gesture, and Arjun deserves appreciation for giving due credit.

Aishwarya Arjun said the film is an emotional journey about love and family and thanked her father for the opportunity. Niranjan expressed hope that Telugu audiences would embrace him and the film, describing Seetha Payanam as a wholesome family entertainer.

Brahmanandam lauded Arjun Sarja’s humble nature and appreciated the team’s decision to honour real-life heroes, wishing success to the entire unit.