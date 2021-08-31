Arrangements of Love to be bankrolled by Oh! Baby producer

Known in Tollywood for producing Oh! Baby starring Samantha Akkineni in the lead, Sunitha Tati’s Indian production house Guru Films, is now gearing up with an international project.

Titled Arrangements of Love, the film will be directed by BAFTA-winner Philip John, who is popular for Downton Abbey and The Good Karma Hospital.

It is to be noted that Arrangements of Love is the only Asian project selected at the Toronto International Financing Forum, which sits alongside the Toronto film festival.

Arrangements of Love is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N Murari by John and British Sri Lankan actor Nimmi Harasgama.

The movie throws light on a Welsh-Indian man who is on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland.