The centenary celebrations of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao are going to be held in Vijayawada today. To grace the grand event Rajinikanth reached Vijaywada and Nanadamuri Balakrishna received the superstar at the airport. Balakrishna and Rajinikanth were spotted sharing great smiles. Pictures of Balakrishna and Rajinikanth are viral on social media. The 100th year of iconic actor-politician NTR will be celebrated in a grand way in an event is hosted by Balakrishna.

