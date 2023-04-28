SDT’s biggest Blockbuster Virupaksha Pan India release on May 5th

Virupaksha, Sai Dharam Tej’s latest film, was released in theatres and became biggest blockbuster. The film received positive reviews everywhere from critics. It also impressed the audiences in all sections. Virupaksha provided a complete horror and thrilling feel to the audience.

Audience flocked into theatres to get the spine chilling experience they haven’t had in a while. Other language movie lovers requesting for films Pan India release on social media. Today delighting everyone makers confirmed that Virupaksha releasing Pan India wide on May 5th.

Popular producer Gnanavel Raja releasing the film in Tamilnadu. Hindi version will be released by Manish under Goldmines and Malayalam version by E4 Media. Everyone is eagerly waiting to experience the spine chilling horror in thier own language.

Samyuktha Menon is the female lead and it also stars Sunil, Sai Chand, Ajay, Soniya Singh, and Abhinav Gomatam among others. Karthik Dandu directed the film. Bhogavalli Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad produced the movie along with Sukumar B under the Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings banner.