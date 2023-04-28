Pawan Kalyan’s OG Film Shoot extended

While Pawan Kalyan’s one of the films Ustaad Bhagat Singh has started post-production work, Powerstar is busy shooting for OG in Mumbai. Pawan Kalyan recently joined the shoot of his most anticipated film OG in Sujeeth’s direction in Mumbai. The film’s shoot was scheduled to end by this weekend. But there are some changes to the shooting schedule and the movie shoot is extended for a week.

As per sources, Pawan Kalyan has agreed to extend his dates for another week. OG shoot is going to continue for a week in and around Mumbai. OG is a gangster drama produced by DVV Danayya and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the lead actress.