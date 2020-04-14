Balakrishna’s next to release for Dasara

Nandamuri Balakrishna has all his hopes on his next film which is directed by Boyapati Srinu. This high voltage action entertainer is initially aimed for July 30th release and the schedules are planned perfectly. With the coronavirus disruption, there is no clarity on the film’s release. But Boyapati Srinu says that the film is now aimed for Dasara release during October.

“Going with the situations, we are in plans to release the film for Dasara. More clarity is expected in the coming weeks. I am currently finetuning the script” said Boyapati. Balakrishna will be seen in dual shades and a major portion of the film shoot will take place in Varanasi. The makers initially planned to shoot the songs abroad and they now decided to go with Indian locations and sets after the coronavirus outbreak. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer of this untitled action entertainer.