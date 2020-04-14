Tollywood directors exploring digital space

With this unexpected coronavirus lockdown, Telugu directors are spending ample time with their families. While some of them are working on the scripts of their next, others are busy exploring the OTT world. Most of the Tollywood directors are quite busy with their films and they haven’t watched web content to the fullest. With the lockdown implemented all over, most of the directors are passing time watching various web-based films and web content.

Seeking the suggestions from their close friends, Tollywood directors are now making use of OTT world. Some of them are even watching the cult classics of Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Some of the directors are working on their new ideas and are developing scripts. Most of them are now waiting for the lockdown to be lifted to get back to work.