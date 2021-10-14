Balakrishna’s Unstoppable from November 4th

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to make his digital debut with a celebrity talk show and it is titled Unstoppable. The curtain raiser event took place today and the teaser is unveiled. Balakrishna makes a stylish entry and he thrills his fans with his dance performance. The show will be streaming on Aha and Unstoppable starts on November 4th. Balakrishna during his speech lauded Allu Aravind for his efforts for Aha and he reminded about the association of NTR and Allu Ramalingaiah from the past during his childhood days.

He said that Unstoppable is a celebrity talk show without any controversies and it is a book that narrates the life story of celebrities. Allu Aravind said that he picked Balakrishna as he is one person who can exhibit real emotions. The entire team was left excited when the idea popped out about Balakrishna doing a talk show for Aha. He wished all the best for Akhanda. Aha now has 1.5 million subscribers for now and Allu Aravind said that their target would be 2 million subscribers by the end of 2021. He said that the entire nation is surprised with the viewership of Aha.

Aha lo kaludhaam ani mana balayya garu annarante history repeat avvatam khayam!🔥#UnstoppableWithNBK#NBKonAHA. pic.twitter.com/8fqiqLnMYV — ahavideoIN (@ahavideoIN) October 14, 2021