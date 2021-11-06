BCs gain more hold on BJP in Telangana, OCs worried!

The historic victory of BJP candidate Etela Rajender in Huzurabad bypoll seems to be showing its impact on ‘caste equations’ in BJP Telangana unit.

Although it’s just four days since Etala Rajender, hailing from Mudiraj caste from Backward Classes (BCs) registered victory in bypoll, the BC leaders in Telangana BJP already started projecting Rajender as future Chief Minister of Telangana State in 2023 December Assembly polls.

BC leaders went to the extent of saying that for the first time a BC CM in the form of Etela Rajender will unfurl national flag at Golconda Fort in 2019 on the occasion of Independence Day.

This naturally is creating anger among leaders from OCs (forward castes) such as Reddys, Velamas, Brahmins etc such as Kishan Reddy, Vidyasagar Rao, Indrasena Reddy, N.Ramchander Rao etc.

These OC leaders called the shots in Telangana BJP all these years but then suddenly the situation changed with the appointment of Bandi Sanjay, a BC leader, as BJP Telangana president in March 2020.

With this, the BCs started gaining hold on BJP in Telangana unit.

With Etela Rajender becoming BJP MLA by defeating TRS, the hold of BC leaders on Telangana BJP has further increased.

BC leaders say BJP high command especially Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are very happy at Etela Rajender’s achievement and they strongly feel that only Etela has the capacity to defeat KCR’s government in 2023 Assembly polls.

They are predicting that the BJP high command will soon announce Etela as BJP’s CM candidate for Telangana Assembly polls in December 2023.