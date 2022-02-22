Bheemla Nayak Trailer: Powerfully Packed

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Bheemla Nayak, the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The makers unveiled the trailer of the film and it is powerfully packed with action. Bheemla Nayak is Pawan Kalyan’s one-man show and he plays a ruthless cop in this actioner. Bheemla Nayak trailer hints that the film would be a complete feast for fans and Rana Daggubati stuns everyone as Daniel Shekar. The trailer clearly misses the mark of Trivikram as he worked on the script and was present on the sets of the film.

Bheemla Nayak is an out-and-out commercial entertainer and the team took the basic plot from the original. Rana Daggubati’s role is chopped off in the second half and he is the lead antagonist. Nithya Menen is the leading lady and Thaman’s background score is good. Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, Bheemla Nayak hits the screens this Friday. Bheemla Nayak is carrying huge expectations all over and the pre-release sales are exceptional all over.