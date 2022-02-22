Revanth becomes common enemy for TRS and Congress seniors!

The so-called senior leaders in Telangana Congress, who enjoyed power and positions for decades when Congress was in power in Undivided Andhra Pradesh, have now become stumbling blocks for TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy in his attempts to bring Congress back to power in Telangana.

Ever since Revanth Reddy was appointed as TPCC president by the Congress high command in May 2021, the seniors are making all the attempts to remove Revanth from the post. While Revanth is totally focussed on fighting the ruling TRS and CM KCR in Telangana, the seniors are busy creating hurdles for Revanth.

These seniors are now using Sangareddy MLA A.Jagga Reddy, who threatened to quit Congress recently, to target Revanth.

In fact, the buzz in Gandhi Bhavan is that the senior are behind Jagga Reddy’s episode. Jagga Reddy is opposing Revanth as TPCC chief since the beginning. The seniors have reportedly provoked Jagga Reddy to make a resignation threat by leveling false allegations against Revanth thereby damaging his image and reputation before the Congress high command and bringing pressure on high command to remove Revanth Reddy from TPCC chief post and handover this post to one of the Congress seniors.

With this Revanth has now become the common enemy of both TRS and Congress seniors in Telangana. Revanth supporters say TRS and Congress seniors have colluded to oust Revanth from TPCC chief post and they are targeting Revanth by raking up Jagga Reddy resignation drama episode.