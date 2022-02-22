Modi, Jeeyar Swamy impact on Yadadri temple!

Yadadri temple renovation is the dream project of TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao. Rao visited nearly 18 times to Yadadri temple as CM since 2014 and spent over Rs 1,200 crore on the renovation works of temple so far.

Until recently, KCR was talking about inaugurating Yadadri temple complex in a grand manner by holding various religious rituals from March 21 and 28. He talked about inviting President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers and Governors of various states for Yadadri reopening. KCR also talked about holding ‘mother of all yagams” Maha Sudarshana Yagam with 1,048 yagam mandaps and 4,000 rithviks etc under the aegis of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

But suddenly KCR became silent on Yadadri inauguration as March 21 is fast approaching. Speculations are rife in political circles that KCR has decided not to invite President or PM or anyothers. Now KCR does not want any hungama at Yadadri. KCR wants to keep this a low key affair. Only KCR will attend and inagurate the temple. KCR reportedly postponed even Maha Sudarshana Yagam.

Why this sudden change? It is rumoured in TRS circles that it is the direct fallout of his ongoing fight with BJP and Modi. The recent visit of Modi to Jeeyar Swamy’s ashram and Swamy praising Modi as “Lord Rama” led to KCR distancing himself from Jeeyar Swamy also. All these factors are going to impact the Yadadri temple grand inaugural programmes, they say.