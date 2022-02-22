Kiara Advani in talks to romance Vijay Deverakonda?

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda is done with the shoot of Liger and the film is aimed for August 2022 release. The actor signed his immediate next for Puri Jagannadh and the shooting formalities will kick-start next month. The film is titled Janaganamana and Puri Jagannadh is in plans to complete the shoot of this film before the release of Liger. Vijay Deverakonda also signed a romantic entertainer for Shiva Nirvana and the final script of the film is locked recently.

Vijay Deverakonda gave his final nod for the film and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The makers are holding talks with Kiara Advani for the heroine’s role. To bring a pan-Indian appeal for the film, the team is keen to lock Kiara Advani. The actress is approached and she is yet to take the final call on the project. The shoot of the film will start during the second half of the year. The film releases next year.