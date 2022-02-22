Abhiram’s Ahimsa Pre-Look Poster

By
Telugu360
-
0

Hero Rana Daggubati’s younger brother Abhiram Daggubati is debuting as hero with an upcoming film titled Ahimsa. Teja is directing the film, while P Kiran of Anandi Art Creations is bankrolling it. On the special occasion of Teja’s birthday, the team has released pre-look poster.

Ahimha means non-violence, but the pre-look poster looks violent. Abhiram can be seen with a jute bag around his head, as blood drips from his face. The poster looks quite intriguing and makes first good impression.

The film’s shoot has already been wrapped up and post-production works are happening. RP Patnaik is rendering soundtracks, while Sameer Reddy is the cinematographer. The makers will announce heroine and other details soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here