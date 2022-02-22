Abhiram’s Ahimsa Pre-Look Poster

Hero Rana Daggubati’s younger brother Abhiram Daggubati is debuting as hero with an upcoming film titled Ahimsa. Teja is directing the film, while P Kiran of Anandi Art Creations is bankrolling it. On the special occasion of Teja’s birthday, the team has released pre-look poster.

Ahimha means non-violence, but the pre-look poster looks violent. Abhiram can be seen with a jute bag around his head, as blood drips from his face. The poster looks quite intriguing and makes first good impression.

The film’s shoot has already been wrapped up and post-production works are happening. RP Patnaik is rendering soundtracks, while Sameer Reddy is the cinematographer. The makers will announce heroine and other details soon.