Amitabh Bachchan’s voiceover for Radhe Shyam

Bollywood top actor Amitabh Bachchan is playing a crucial role in Prabhas’ upcoming movie Project K that is under shooting mode. The top actor agreed to lend his voice for Prabhas’ upcoming release Radhe Shyam, a romantic entertainer. The makers of Radhe Shyam announced the news officially today. Amitabh narrates the story of Radhe Shyam with his voiceover. The film is gearing up for release on February 25th across the globe.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are the lead actors in Radhe Shyam, a romantic entertainer directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers of this big-budget project. The film is set in the backdrop of Europe in 1970s and several renowned actors will be seen in other important roles. The film will head for a pan-Indian release and all the deals are closed recently.