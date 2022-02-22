Bheemla Nayak Pre-release Event Rescheduled

The pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak which was planned to take place yesterday was postponed because of the untimely demise of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. The makers today announced that the pre-release event will take place tomorrow evening in Yousufguda Police Grounds. Telangana IT Minister KTR was planned to attend the event as Special Guest yesterday. For now, it is unclear if KTR will make it to the event. The trailer that was out yesterday received a mixed response from the audience.

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar Chandra and Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen played the lead roles. The film completed all the censor formalities and is awarded U/A certificate. Bheemla Nayak is high on expectations. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Pawan plays a cop and Trivikram worked on the script. Pawan is on a break and he will soon resume the shoot of Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu.