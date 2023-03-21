Bholaa Shankar Releasing On August 11th

Megastar Chiranjeevi who scored a massive hit with Waltair Veerayya is doing a mega massive action entertainer Bholaa Shankar under the direction of Meher Ramesh. A part of the film’s story is set in Kolkata backdrop and the team erected a huge set depicting the city in Hyderabad.

The makers chose Ugadi occasion to proclaim the film’s release date. Bholaa Shankar will arrive in cinemas on August 11th, ahead of Independence Day. Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh can be seen in the picture with beautiful smiles in their faces.

Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia are playing the roles of Chiranjeevi’s sister and love interest respectively. There is another important and special role in the movie played by Sushanth.

Bholaa Shankar is being made on a high budget under the banner of AK Entertainments.