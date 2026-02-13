x
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Bhole Baba Dairy Scam: Crores in Assets Linked to Adulterated Ghee Supply to Tirumala

Published on February 13, 2026 by nymisha

Bhole Baba Dairy Scam: Crores in Assets Linked to Adulterated Ghee Supply to Tirumala

The alleged supply of adulterated ghee to the sacred Tirumala Laddu has uncovered a shocking financial trail. Owners of Bhole Baba Dairy are accused of amassing massive wealth between 2021 and 2024 through fraudulent dealings connected to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ghee tenders. A forensic audit of account books and bank transactions has reportedly exposed large-scale fund diversion, fake billing, and round tripping of money.

Investigators found that the accused purchased high value commercial properties and constructed expensive buildings during this period. In Dehradun alone, commercial plots worth ₹7.80 crore were acquired in prime locations. Additional properties worth over ₹14.54 crore were bought within four years. Directors Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, along with their family members, allegedly withdrew ₹9.16 crore under the guise of salaries. The scale of these payments raised serious red flags, especially since the dairy reportedly had minimal infrastructure and only a handful of employees.

The forensic audit also revealed fake transactions. Harsh Trading Company showed oil sales worth lakhs while receiving crores in return. Money was routed through multiple firms including Vaishnavi Dairy and AR Dairy to participate in TTD tenders despite eligibility issues. Round tripping methods were used to move funds back into linked accounts.

Records further indicate that no legitimate milk procurement documents existed. Fake entries were created to show dairy production. Officials concluded that the entire ghee supplied through Vaishnavi Dairy to TTD originated from Bhole Baba Dairy.

The investigation has raised serious concerns about financial misconduct and misuse of religious trust contracts.

