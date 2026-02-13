Bhole Baba Dairy Scam: Crores in Assets Linked to Adulterated Ghee Supply to Tirumala

The alleged supply of adulterated ghee to the sacred Tirumala Laddu has uncovered a shocking financial trail. Owners of Bhole Baba Dairy are accused of amassing massive wealth between 2021 and 2024 through fraudulent dealings connected to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ghee tenders. A forensic audit of account books and bank transactions has reportedly exposed large-scale fund diversion, fake billing, and round tripping of money.

Investigators found that the accused purchased high value commercial properties and constructed expensive buildings during this period. In Dehradun alone, commercial plots worth ₹7.80 crore were acquired in prime locations. Additional properties worth over ₹14.54 crore were bought within four years. Directors Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, along with their family members, allegedly withdrew ₹9.16 crore under the guise of salaries. The scale of these payments raised serious red flags, especially since the dairy reportedly had minimal infrastructure and only a handful of employees.

The forensic audit also revealed fake transactions. Harsh Trading Company showed oil sales worth lakhs while receiving crores in return. Money was routed through multiple firms including Vaishnavi Dairy and AR Dairy to participate in TTD tenders despite eligibility issues. Round tripping methods were used to move funds back into linked accounts.

Records further indicate that no legitimate milk procurement documents existed. Fake entries were created to show dairy production. Officials concluded that the entire ghee supplied through Vaishnavi Dairy to TTD originated from Bhole Baba Dairy.

The investigation has raised serious concerns about financial misconduct and misuse of religious trust contracts.