Big Confusion over Vishwambara Release Date

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one actor who has so much clarity about his films, the production and about their release date. But for the first time there is a lot of confusion about the release of his upcoming movie Vishwambara. Despite so many speculations going on, the makers are yet to issue a clarification and keep an end to the rumors and speculations. Tollywood media speculated that Vishwambara will release on July 24th but the team is yet to issue an official statement.

The team is re-working on the VFX work and Chiranjeevi has to finalize the graphics so that the release date will be announced. The Hindi rights of the film are sold for a record price but the makers are yet to close the digital and the satellite rights. If these deals are closed, most of the business will be closed and a major investment of the film will be recovered. There are discussions saying that Vishwambara may release during Dasara this year. Now, there are speculations that the film may not release this year.

Mega fans are left worried about these speculations. As Vishwambara is a big-budget pan-Indian attempt, the team has to finalize and lock the ideal date to get a comfortable release date in all the languages. Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambara is a socio fantasy film and Trisha is the leading lady. UV Creations are the producers and MM Keeravani is the music composer.