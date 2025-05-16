x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025

Published on May 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
23 Movie Review
image
Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film
image
Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025
image
Big Confusion over Vishwambara Release Date

Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025

Natural Star Nani is only the Tollywood actor who has been delivering films every year. Most of our top stars are struggling to deliver at least one film per year and the pan-Indian heat made them more selective and most of our stars are focused on films that are made on a larger scale. This is taking a long time to complete a film and an ideal release date is needed. Most of the top stars of Telugu cinema are missing for 2025 and here is the list of missing stars:

Mahesh Babu: Superstar Mahesh Babu is committed for SS Rajamouli’s film and there is no clarity about when the film releases. Mahesh Babu will not have a release in 2025 and 2026. His fans will have to wait for a longer time to see him on large screen.

NTR: Devara was the last release of NTR and the film released during Dasara last year. He will have a dubbed film War 2 release this year and he will not have a straight Telugu film to be released in 2025. He commenced the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and the film is aimed for June 2026 release.

Prabhas: There are too many speculations about the lineup and upcoming releases of Prabhas. The actor is on a summer break and he will finalise the release of his upcoming movies. As he has Spirit lined up on a priority basis, he has to complete Raja Saab and Fauji. As per the buzz, Prabhas will not have any release this year. A clarity on the release date of Raja Saab is expected in the next few months.

Ram Charan: After a disaster like Game Changer, Ram Charan is focused on Peddi, a village sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The shoot completes this year and Peddi releases in March 2026. Ram Charan will not have any release this year.

Allu Arjun: Icon Star Allu Arjun has delivered his biggest hit with Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film released in December last year. He has Atlee’s film lined up and the pre-production work is on. The shoot is expected to start in October and the film releases in 2027. Allu Arjun will not have any release in 20025 and 2026.

Next Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film Previous Big Confusion over Vishwambara Release Date
else

TRENDING

image
The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film
image
Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025

Latest

image
The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
23 Movie Review
image
Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film
image
Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025
image
Big Confusion over Vishwambara Release Date

Most Read

image
SIT Grills, Sajjala Chills: Silence is the YSRCP Strategy
image
Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Faces Multiple Legal Hurdles
image
COVID-19 Makes a Comeback in Asian Cities

Related Articles

Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025