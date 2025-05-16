Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025

Natural Star Nani is only the Tollywood actor who has been delivering films every year. Most of our top stars are struggling to deliver at least one film per year and the pan-Indian heat made them more selective and most of our stars are focused on films that are made on a larger scale. This is taking a long time to complete a film and an ideal release date is needed. Most of the top stars of Telugu cinema are missing for 2025 and here is the list of missing stars:

Mahesh Babu: Superstar Mahesh Babu is committed for SS Rajamouli’s film and there is no clarity about when the film releases. Mahesh Babu will not have a release in 2025 and 2026. His fans will have to wait for a longer time to see him on large screen.

NTR: Devara was the last release of NTR and the film released during Dasara last year. He will have a dubbed film War 2 release this year and he will not have a straight Telugu film to be released in 2025. He commenced the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and the film is aimed for June 2026 release.

Prabhas: There are too many speculations about the lineup and upcoming releases of Prabhas. The actor is on a summer break and he will finalise the release of his upcoming movies. As he has Spirit lined up on a priority basis, he has to complete Raja Saab and Fauji. As per the buzz, Prabhas will not have any release this year. A clarity on the release date of Raja Saab is expected in the next few months.

Ram Charan: After a disaster like Game Changer, Ram Charan is focused on Peddi, a village sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The shoot completes this year and Peddi releases in March 2026. Ram Charan will not have any release this year.

Allu Arjun: Icon Star Allu Arjun has delivered his biggest hit with Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film released in December last year. He has Atlee’s film lined up and the pre-production work is on. The shoot is expected to start in October and the film releases in 2027. Allu Arjun will not have any release in 20025 and 2026.