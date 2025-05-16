x
SIT Grills, Sajjala Chills: Silence is the YSRCP Strategy

Published on May 16, 2025 by nymisha

SIT Grills, Sajjala Chills: Silence is the YSRCP Strategy

In the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, former SPY Agro Industries director Sajjala Sreedhar Reddy maintained silence during much of his Special Investigation Team (SIT) interrogation. When faced with over 100 questions from investigators, Reddy either remained quiet or denied any involvement in the alleged kickback scheme that occurred during the YSRCP government.

SIT officials questioned Reddy, the sixth accused in the case, for nearly seven hours – from 9:30 am until 4:30 pm on Thursday. Sources indicate he provided few satisfactory answers during the three-day custody period.

When presented with evidence about alleged meetings with distillery owners at a prominent Hyderabad hotel to discuss kickback percentages, Reddy reportedly fumbled. Investigators questioned why SPY Agro Industries received orders worth a staggering Rs 1,569 crores, to which Sajjala Sridhar Reddy claimed it was because he was the largest distillery in the state and orders were allocated according to regulations.

The SIT asked pointed questions about financial transactions to companies like Venkateshwara Packing and Vishal Enterprises. Officials specifically inquired about decisions to collect 12% kickbacks on base price, which was later increased to 20%, and about a Rs 45 crore loan arranged through Aurabindo Group for SPY Agro’s business revival.

When asked about monthly kickback payments from his distillery, Sajjala Sridhar Reddy claimed he did not know such arrangements, leading investigators to question how transactions occurred from his accounts without his awareness.

