Sankranthi 2026 Release Chart Updated

Sankranthi every year happens to be the best season for Telugu films. 2026 Sankranthi is far away but a bunch of films are gearing up for release during the holiday season. Here is the list:

Chiranjeevi – Anil Film: Megastar Chiranjeevi will start the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s entertainer from May 22nd in Hyderabad. The team has decided and locked the release date of the film. This untitled entertainer will release during Sankranthi 2026. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Shine Screens are the producers. The final date will be announced at a later date.

Akhanda 2: Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu are teaming up for the fourth time for Akhanda 2. The film was initially announced for Dasara release this year and it is now pushed. The makers have decided to release the film during the Sankranthi holiday season. An announcement is due.

Venky – Trivikram Film: Top director Trivikram has narrated a script to Victory Venkatesh and got his nod. The film is an entertainer and the shoot commences in July. Trivikram is keen to release the film during the Sankranthi holidays. Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce the project and a clarity is expected in the coming months about the release date of the film.

Jana Nayagan: Tamil Superstar Vijay is shooting for his last film titled Jana Nayagan. H Vinoth is the director and the film is slated for January 9th release. The film will also have a wide release in Telugu. KVN Productions are the producers.

If Venkatesh and Trivikram’s film fails to release during the season, Naveen Polishetty’s Ananaganaga Oka Raju will release. For now, three biggies are in the Sankranthi 2026 race.