Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Faces Multiple Legal Hurdles

Published on May 16, 2025 by nymisha

Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Faces Multiple Legal Hurdles

Former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi continues to face legal troubles as he completes 95 days behind bars. Just as he secures bail in one case, another production warrant appears, keeping him in judicial custody.

Vamsi won the 2019 elections on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket from Gannavaram but switched to YSRCP months later, reportedly through the influence of his close associate and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani. During the 2019 elections, a case was registered against Vamsi for allegedly distributing fake house pattas without government permission or revenue officials’ knowledge to influence voters.

When Vamsi was in the ruling party, police informed the court he had no role in the fake pattas case, though the case remained open. Later, when his election rival Yarlagadda Venkatrao joined TDP, police determined Vamsi did have a role and added his name to the FIR.

While already in Vijayawada district jail as a remand prisoner in the Satyavardhan kidnapping case, Vamsi faces production warrants in the TDP office demolition case and another relating to private land encroachment in Gannavaram. Though courts granted bail in both the kidnapping and land encroachment cases, the Nujiveedu court has now filed a production warrant in the fake house pattas case.

The Vigilance Enforcement Department’s investigation into illegal sand mining in Gannavaram reportedly found numerous irregularities linked to Vamsi. This report has been sent to the government, which may order an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation, potentially adding another case against him.

From 2019 to 2024, Vamsi allegedly wielded significant control in Gannavaram. His followers reportedly engaged in land grabbing activities, and Vamsi himself made controversial statements about former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s wife, Bhuvaneswari, which caused significant distress to Naidu. TDP leaders now say karma is catching up with Vamsi.

Next Sankranthi 2026 Release Chart Updated Previous COVID-19 Makes a Comeback in Asian Cities
