Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Commoners Far Ahead of Celebrities in the Game

Published on September 11, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Commoners Far Ahead of Celebrities in the Game

House Divided: Owners vs Tenants

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has introduced a twist with house divided into two distinct zones. The Main House with all luxuries, is reserved for the commoners who earned their spots through the pre-show Agni Pareeksha. The celebrities, meanwhile, are in the Out House as “tenants,” enjoying none of the main house privileges. From Day 1, this division has set a clear hierarchy, giving commoners control over tasks, amenities, and the flow of the house.

Commoners’ Head Start: Agni Pariksha

Unlike celebrities who just joined, commoners have already been part of the Bigg Boss environment for over three weeks. During this period, they mastered various tasks, got familiar with the house tactics , and learned how to handle conflicts. This head start ensures that the commoners are far more comfortable in handling the game compared to celebrities who are still adjusting to the house rules and environment.

Built Fan Base Matters

Voting is crucial in Bigg Boss, and commoners have an added advantage. Their journey began with fan voting during Agni Pareeksha, giving them a ready-made vote bank. In contrast, celebrities are only now starting to build their support. History shows that contestants like Ali Reza ( season 3), who did not build a fan base ( as he was not in nominations), were eliminated quickly despite strong gameplay. This season, commoners already enjoy widespread support, ensuring they are ahead in the race.

Dedication vs Casual Participation

Most commoners have dedicated their time and energy solely to the game. For e.g contestants like Priya and Hareesh told they not only watched all the previous seasons but also thought how they would have handled similar situations.

In contrast, celebrities have joined the show amidst their busy schedules and other commitments. While some of them bring content and experience, surely lack the focus that commoners have, giving commoners a strategic edge.

Fan Support and Sentiment:

The sentiment among audiences is also seems to be in favor of commoners. Many viewers, seem to be emotionally invested in seeing “our own common people” succeed. Roughly 80% of fans indicate they are backing the commoners. Celebrity contestants like Thanuja however are getting good votes due to family audiences of MAA TV serials but some of other contestants with celebrity status, like Ritu Chowdary or Srashti Verma, face challenges due to negative perception in the Telugu states.

Common man winner in this season?

From task mastery to fan support and strategic gameplay, commoners are already ahead of celebrities in Bigg Boss 9 Telugu. While the celebrity tenants adjust to the house and try to find their footing, commoners are confidently playing the game . If the trend continues, the winner of Bigg Boss 9 is likely to emerge from the commoners’ camp one more time.

– ZURAN (@CriticZuran)

