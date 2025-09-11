x
Mirai Vs Kishkindhapuri: An Interesting Clash

Published on September 11, 2025 by nymisha

Telugu cinema will witness an interesting clash this Friday between young actors Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Teja Sajja. Kishkindhapuri and Mirai are heading for a clash and will share the screens this weekend. Mirai is a superhero film that bets on the visuals and the VFX work while Kishkindhapuri is expected to thrill the audience with the horrifying elements. Both these films fall under different genres and have no similarities. But the box-office clash would be a dent for both the films when counting the number of footfalls.

The special screening of Kishkindhapuri has been held last night and the response is positive. Paid premieres are planned across AP and Telangana today night. The team of Mirai is planning a special shows for celebrities in Hyderabad and Mumbai this night. Both these films are high on expectations and the common point among both these films is that the producers of Kishkindhapuri and Mirai are heading for their own release in theatres. Kishkindhapuri is made on a decent budget when compared to the budget of Mirai.

Both these films will open on Friday and we have to wait to see how these films will fare at the Tollywood box-office.

