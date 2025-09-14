Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Nagarjuna’s Weekend Recap, Corrections to Housemates

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 was engaging as host Nagarjuna reviewed the week’s controversies, reprimanded contestants, and tried to restore balance in the house..



Sanjana vs Housemates

The stolen soft drink controversy dragged on for another day as Sanjana refused to let it go. To her shock, even her close confidants Srija and Manish opposed her decisions, showing how isolated she had become. When Nagarjuna entered the house, he remarked that Sanjana was “showing a new person every day”, pointing out her inconsistent approach. Sanjana complained that housemates were not respecting her authority as captain.

Flora vs Sanjana

One of the biggest confrontations of the week was the “Free Bird” controversy. Earlier, when Ramu asked Flora about her marital status, Sanjana jumped in to answer that she was a “free bird.” Flora objected, feeling it was inappropriate, but Sanjana defended herself saying it wasn’t offensive. This exchange snowballed into further tension. Flora retaliated by mixing conditioner into Sanjana’s shampoo, while Sanjana instructed other owners not to serve Flora coffee even though she won it—yet she gave tea to Ramu because of their friendship. Voting inside the house suggested that most contestants felt Sanjana was targeting Flora unfairly. Nagarjuna reprimanded both, warning Sanjana about her selective bias and Flora for her harsh words.

Srija vs Thanuja vs Priya

The cooking controversy turned into another heated debate . Owners demanded potato fry, but Thanuja prepared curry instead. This led to Srija and Priya repeatedly targeting her. Nagarjuna stepped in and supported Thanuja, telling Srija and Priya that such petty issues shouldn’t escalate into bullying.

Ritu Chowdary’s Rift with Thanuja

Ritu Chowdary complained that Thanuja had commented she fell and injured herself while trying to stop her, causing friction in their friendship. Nagarjuna mediated and patched up the misunderstanding between the two, restoring their bond.

Immanuel vs Hareesh

A major issue arose when Immanuel called Hareesh “Gundu uncle” in a previous episode. Immanuel admitted his mistake and apologized several times. However, Nagarjuna revealed that audiences didn’t see it as body shaming, shifting the debate. At the same time, Nagarjuna reprimanded Hareesh for using similar words against Immanuel.

Adding to Hareesh’s troubles, he was roasted by Nagarjuna for belittling women. Hareesh had joked that while playing a task with Bharani, Immanuel, and Thanuja, he initially thought it was “1 woman and 2 men, but later realized it was 3 women.” The statement sparked backlash, and despite his attempts to defend himself, Nagarjuna pressed hard, making it a prolonged debate.

Manish vs Immanuel

Nagarjuna also questioned Manish about his Sanchalak duties, pointing out his lapses in Immanuel episode. Manish accepted his mistake, ending the discussion quickly without further drama.

Nominations and Twist Ahead

In the nominations, Thanuja got saved, bringing relief to her fans. Nagarjuna then teased a new twist, setting the stage for a task that will decide which tenant gets upgraded to a permanent owner of the house—a move that could shift power balances dramatically in the coming week.