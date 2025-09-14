US BO : Mirai makes a killing, Little Hearts continues to impress

Telugu films are back in the reckoning at the USA box office this September. Last week, Little Hearts triumphed over all other films and collected sensational revenues in North America. This week, Mirai is making a killing with its stupendous box office run in Overseas.

After taking a tremendous opening due to the strong pre-release hype, the fantasy adventure is now going on an overdrive during the first weekend. The Teja starrer has dominated all other films and screamed past the million dollar mark in just two days. On Saturday, the film set the cash registers ringing with more than $ 500K and took the total past the $ 1 Million mark. This is a phenomenal run for a Telugu film in recent times.

Mirai opened on an impressive start with $ 777K from its first day. The premieres day alone contributed close to $ 400k due to the positive word of mouth and unanimous reviews. There is a huge surge in collections on Saturday and the momentum is likely to continue on Sunday as well. The film will surpass the $ 2 million in the next few days and turn out to be a huge blockbuster in overseas.

The breathtaking visuals, spectacular technical values and commendable performances overcame narrative shortcomings and resulted in overwhelming reception from audiences. The film has achieved break even mark and entered the profit zone in just two days which is some achievement in recent times.

On the other side, Little Hearts continuing its impressive run in North America. The film is heading towards the $ 800K mark with a good hold in the second weekend despite new releases. On second Friday, the comedy caper garnered $ 70K and added another $80K on Saturday.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer horror thriller Kishkindhapuri is also having a solid run in North America. There is a steady increase in collections after a lukewarm response for premieres. The film notched up $ 50K and $ 60K from Friday and Saturday respectively.

Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra is heading towards the $ 2M mark with its sensational run. The total gross nos stands at $ 1.8M.