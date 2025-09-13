Did Kamal Haasan ignore Indian 3?

Lyca Productions has slipped into deep debts because of one film named Indian 2. The film was delayed, kept on hold and postponed for years. The interests heaped up along with the budget and Shankar finally completed the film. Even before the release of Indian 2, Shankar and Kamal Haasan decided to go ahead with Indian 3 because of the length and the financials involved. They inked a deal with Lyca Productions and promised to allocate dates, complete Indian 3.

After Indian 2 ended up as a massive disaster, there is no hype on Indian 3. Netflix has backed out from the digital deal of Indian 3 and they also slashed the price of the digital deal of Indian 2. Shankar demanded more budget to complete the pending shoot of Indian 3 but Lyca was against the plan. Now, there is no update about Indian 3. Kamal Haasan commenced the shoot of his new film yesterday and he also has a multi-starrer with Rajinikanth to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

With nothing much to do about Indian 3, Kamal Haasan moved on to his next film and allocated his dates. He has these two Tamil films lined up and he also allocated dates for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD next year. For now, Kamal Haasan has no time for Indian 3. Shankar too moved on to his next film and he is working on the script.