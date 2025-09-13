x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Did Kamal Haasan ignore Indian 3?

Published on September 13, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Did Kamal Haasan ignore Indian 3?
image
The Success story behind Mirai VFX
image
Trending News Today
image
Sai Dharam Tej’s ‘Burn Down Social Media’ Comment
image
I’ll be indebted to audiences for Mirai success – Teja Sajja

Did Kamal Haasan ignore Indian 3?

Lyca Productions has slipped into deep debts because of one film named Indian 2. The film was delayed, kept on hold and postponed for years. The interests heaped up along with the budget and Shankar finally completed the film. Even before the release of Indian 2, Shankar and Kamal Haasan decided to go ahead with Indian 3 because of the length and the financials involved. They inked a deal with Lyca Productions and promised to allocate dates, complete Indian 3.

After Indian 2 ended up as a massive disaster, there is no hype on Indian 3. Netflix has backed out from the digital deal of Indian 3 and they also slashed the price of the digital deal of Indian 2. Shankar demanded more budget to complete the pending shoot of Indian 3 but Lyca was against the plan. Now, there is no update about Indian 3. Kamal Haasan commenced the shoot of his new film yesterday and he also has a multi-starrer with Rajinikanth to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

With nothing much to do about Indian 3, Kamal Haasan moved on to his next film and allocated his dates. He has these two Tamil films lined up and he also allocated dates for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD next year. For now, Kamal Haasan has no time for Indian 3. Shankar too moved on to his next film and he is working on the script.

Previous The Success story behind Mirai VFX
else

TRENDING

image
Did Kamal Haasan ignore Indian 3?
image
The Success story behind Mirai VFX
image
Sai Dharam Tej’s ‘Burn Down Social Media’ Comment

Latest

image
Did Kamal Haasan ignore Indian 3?
image
The Success story behind Mirai VFX
image
Trending News Today
image
Sai Dharam Tej’s ‘Burn Down Social Media’ Comment
image
I’ll be indebted to audiences for Mirai success – Teja Sajja

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan urges Janasena cadre to not fall into the trap
image
Bhogapuram Airport set to be operational in mid 2026
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Issues Key Alert on Ration Card Rules and Smart Card Distribution

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event