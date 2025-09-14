x
Home > Movie News

Nithiin’s one more film Shelved

Published on September 14, 2025 by nymisha

Nithiin’s one more film Shelved

Nithiin has delivered many debacles over the years and his market tumbled down. Even before the release of Robinhood and Thammudu, he has lined up two new films: Yellamma in the direction of Venu Yeldandi and Swari in the direction of Vikram Kumar. After the disastrous performance of Thammudu, Yellamma has changed hands. Nithiin is out of the project and the real reasons are unknown.

The latest speculations say that Vikram Kumar’s film with Nithiin is shelved. The film is planned on a huge budget and the pre-production work commenced months ago. But things changed recently. UV Creations, the producers of the film are completely focused on Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara and they are in financial stress. They have decided to put the film on hold for now. Nithiin has given his nod for Srinu Vaitla and the discussions are in the final stages. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film’s announcement is expected for Dasara.

