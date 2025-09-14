x
Movie News

Hari Gowra: The New Music Sensation

Published on September 14, 2025 by nymisha

Hari Gowra started his journey as a music composer in Telugu cinema with a small film Tungabhadra that released in 2015. He composed music for several films but most of them fell short of expectations. Teja Sajja’s HanuMan brought him to limelight and it unleashed the real potential of Hari Gowra as a music composer. His background score was one of the major highlights of the film and his work gave goosebumps. He recreated the same magic with Teja Sajja’s Mirai that released on Friday.

Hari Gowra’s work is receiving unanimous appreciation from all the corners. He has spent months on the film and delivered his best. The audio songs in Mirai too received good response. People Media Factory, the production house of Mirai has signed a deal with Hari Gowra for their upcoming projects. He is now rushed with several offers. After DSP and Thaman reached the top league, there is a vacuum for music composers. Young talent like Mickey J Meyer, Gopi Sundar, Vishal Chandrasekhar, Bheems and Radhan have delivered impressive albums but most of them are not great at the background score and they are not consistent. Sricharan Pakala is one composer who has been delivering good with the background score. Hari Gowra seems to be the one who will make it to the big league of music composers of Telugu cinema in the coming future if he continues to deliver his best.

