Home > Movie News

Mirai VFX increases buzz on Raja Saab

Published on September 14, 2025 by sankar

TG Vishwa Prasad, the producer of Raja Saab has made big statements about the VFX work of the film and there are big expectations on the film. Due to the extensive work involved, the film’s release was pushed. Mirai produced by the same production house released on Friday and the audience are amazed by the VFX work and the quality of the visuals. The team that worked for Mirai is also working on the VFX of Raja Saab. Now the super success of Mirai and the quality of VFX work have taken the expectations on Raja Saab visuals to the next level.

The team of Raja Saab is extra cautious on the graphics and the CG shots as there is heavy trolling on several biggies. With Raja Saab releasing during Sankranthi 2026, the expectations have reached the skies. Maruthi is the director and the pending songs from the film will be completed in October. Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal are the lead actors in this horror comedy. People Media Factory has invested big money in the film. Thaman is the music composer for Raja Saab. The film releases on January 9th, 2026.

