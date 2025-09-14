x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kishkindhapuri Collections Grows Bigger On Day 2

Published on September 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mirai Roars at the Box Office: ₹55.60 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days
image
Mohan Babu joins Nani’s Paradise
image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
image
Kishkindhapuri Collections Grows Bigger On Day 2
image
Mirai VFX increases buzz on Raja Saab

Kishkindhapuri Collections Grows Bigger On Day 2

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s Kishkindhapuri is going strength to strength at the Box Office. The movie had a superb outing on Saturday registering it’s best day at the Box Office.

The movie had Housefulls in many centers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On Book My Show, 50K tickets were sold on the Opening Day and on Saturday, 75K tickets were sold indicating the spiking interest in the audience. Today being Sunday, another big day is loading.

Bellamkonda‘s Mass Pull, the Genre, Interesting Plot, and the Superior Technical values are drawing audiences to the Theaters.

Producer Sahu Garapati is going to Breakeven today. The movie has got terrific Non-Theatrical deals and so the theatrical target is not too big. Sahu opted for a Own Release due to the confidence on the product and it paid off.

Since there are no notable releases the coming weekend, the film will rake in good profits.

Next Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam Previous Mirai VFX increases buzz on Raja Saab
else

TRENDING

image
Mirai Roars at the Box Office: ₹55.60 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days
image
Mohan Babu joins Nani’s Paradise
image
Kishkindhapuri Collections Grows Bigger On Day 2

Latest

image
Mirai Roars at the Box Office: ₹55.60 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days
image
Mohan Babu joins Nani’s Paradise
image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
image
Kishkindhapuri Collections Grows Bigger On Day 2
image
Mirai VFX increases buzz on Raja Saab

Most Read

image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
image
Pawan Kalyan urges Janasena cadre to not fall into the trap
image
Bhogapuram Airport set to be operational in mid 2026

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event