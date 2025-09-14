Kishkindhapuri Collections Grows Bigger On Day 2

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s Kishkindhapuri is going strength to strength at the Box Office. The movie had a superb outing on Saturday registering it’s best day at the Box Office.

The movie had Housefulls in many centers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On Book My Show, 50K tickets were sold on the Opening Day and on Saturday, 75K tickets were sold indicating the spiking interest in the audience. Today being Sunday, another big day is loading.

Bellamkonda‘s Mass Pull, the Genre, Interesting Plot, and the Superior Technical values are drawing audiences to the Theaters.

Producer Sahu Garapati is going to Breakeven today. The movie has got terrific Non-Theatrical deals and so the theatrical target is not too big. Sahu opted for a Own Release due to the confidence on the product and it paid off.

Since there are no notable releases the coming weekend, the film will rake in good profits.