Bigg boss S6 E22 Day 21: Neha Chowdary Eliminated

In Bigg boss season 6, after Abhinayasri and Shani, it is Neha’s turn to leave the house. Details as follows.

This week – Vasanthi, Aditya, Chanti, Arohi, Neha, Inaya, Srihan, Revant and Geethu were in the nominations. On the day of nominations itself, Aditya, Revant and Geethu were considered strong by the audiences and Vasanthi , Inaya, Arohi, and Neha looked weak. Srihan improved his game this week and he got saved due to his performance. Chanti is saved due to his popularity. So, the real contest for eviction was among Vasanthi, Arohi, Inaya and Neha. However Inaya and Arohi gave good content this week and got more votes. Finally it was Neha and Vasanthi who faced the final round of contest. However, makers saved Vasanthi and eliminated Neha Chowdary as per the votes.

While leaving, Neha gave positive feedback on Chanti, Aditya, Adi, Sudeepa, Srihan, Satya and Raj. She told these contestants are playing genuinely. She told all these contestants believe slow and steady wins the race. She became emotional while talking about Raj as they became very good friends. She gave negative feedback on Inaya, Arohi, Revant, Geethu, Arjun and Vasanthi. She told they are here to win at any cost and have no values.

To be Frank it was purely bad luck on the part of Neha. There are other contestants in the house who are weaker than her like Marina, Sudeepa etc , but they are not in the nominations this week. She is a good sports person and proved herself in other shows like “Super” earlier. But Bigg boss is all about surprises and this kind of eliminations are part of the game.