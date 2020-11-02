Bollywood antagonist for Megastar?

After the super success of Baahubali, the barriers to regional movies have completely vanished. Tollywood filmmakers are approaching Bollywood actors for crucial roles and are getting a pan Indian appeal for their projects. Megastar Chiranjeevi gave his nod for the remake of Vedhalam and Meher Ramesh is on board as the director. The film starts rolling next year and Keerthy Suresh is finalized to play the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister. The makers are currently finalizing the lead antagonist for the film.

A Bollywood actor will essay the role of the lead antagonist in this emotional action entertainer. Meher Ramesh is ready with a list of actors and one among them will be zeroed in by Chiranjeevi after which the actor will be approached and locked. Meher Ramesh is in plans to finalize all the lead actors at the earliest so that the film’s shoot commences on time. The shoot of Vedhalam is expected to commence in summer next year. Anil Sunkara will produce this project on AK Entertainments banner.