Submit detailed plan on Vizag guesthouse: High Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed supplementary petitions on three capitals issue.

Hearing a petition on the Vizag guest house and three capitals issue, the High Court directed the state government to submit a detailed plan on the construction of the guest house.

The petitioners argued that the construction of the guest house in Visakhapatnam was part of the state government’s larger plan of shifting the administrative capital of the state to the port city. The court asked the petitioners to approach it if the construction of the CM camp office is part of shifting the administrative capital.

The Jagan government has already begun an exercise to construct a state guest house on a 30-acre site atop Greyhounds Hill at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam. The State guest house is being built for providing accommodation to VVIPs such as President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and judges, Union ministers, governors, chief ministers, and ministers during their visit to the city.

Farmers filed a petition raised doubts over the construction of the guest house and brought to the notice of the court that the government did not provide details on how many rooms will be built in the guest house in Vizag. The petitioner raised doubts over the intention of the government in building guest houses in expansive land. The farmers expressed concerns that the guest house will be turned into CM’s camp office.

Hearing the plea, the court ordered the government to submit a detailed plan of the Visakhapatnam guesthouse. Further, the court allowed some lawyers to hear the case directly while allowing others to hear arguments via online.