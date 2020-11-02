No place for communal agenda in Telangana: KTR

In a big setback to the saffron party amid the ongoing tussle between ruling TRS party and the BJP, the saffron party’s senior leader and state spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy who quit the party on Monday joined the pink party in the presence of IT and MAUD minister K T Rama Rao.

The IT minister welcomed Sridhar Reddy into the party fold along with several BJP leaders.

Welcoming Sridhar Reddy into the party fold, KTR came down heavily on the BJP stating that the party is daydreaming that it can make inroads into the Telangana.

He said the central BJP leadership is breaking the country’s agricultural backbone through its farm farm policies which is detrimental to the interests of the farmers.

“We used to pride on the slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. Now, with the central government’s polices the plight of both jawan and kisan are deplorable. Strong regional party leaders like Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are setting an example to the country. The regional party leaders will join forces to oppose the draconian policies of thr central government. Some regional party leaders are rallying around KCR garu to lead from the front,” KTR said.

Further, the TRS working president said the BJP had promised that it would deposit Rs 15 lakh in each poor man’s account by bringing black money stashed in Swiss banks, but the saffron party brought black laws that divide the country. “All sections of people in the country are opposing BJP. The BJP is trying to create communal divide in the State. Communal agenda had no place in Telangana,” he said.

Joining the party, Sridhar Reddy asserted that he was unhappy with the recent developments in the party.

Sridhar Reddy contested on the BJP ticket from the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat in the 2018 elections, and lost to the TRS candidate. Sridhar Reddy’s resignation of comes ahead of GHMC elections and a major boost to the pink party.

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Saturday announced November 13 as the date for the publication of Photo Electoral Rolls of all wards under GHMC.