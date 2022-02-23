Bollywood beauty in talks for Ram?

Energetic Star Ram is all set for the biggest bet in his career. The young actor will be teaming up with Boyapati Srinu for a high voltage actioner and the shoot commences later this year. The makers announced that the film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages simultaneously. Boyapati is keen to rope in a Bollywood beauty for the role. Kiara Advani is approached but the actress has her dairy full for the year.

The latest update says that Parineeti Chopra is approached for the role. The actress is yet to take the final call soon and the makers will make an official announcement. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer and the film will hit the screens next year. Ram is currently shooting for The Warrior in the direction of N Lingusamy and the film will head for a theatrical release in July 2022.