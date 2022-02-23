SJ Suryah’s role in Ram Charan’s Next

Ram Charan and Shankar are teaming up for a pan-Indian attempt and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. The movie is loaded with action and is a social drama. Ram Charan plays an Election Commissioner in the film. There are speculations that Shankar roped in Tamil actor and director SJ Suryah for the role of the lead antagonist. Several names have been considered and Shankar decided to go ahead with SJ Suryah. The Tamil actor will be seen in the role of a Chief Minister in this untitled film.

The movie is all about the battle and conflict between a Chief Minister and an Election Commissioner. Srikanth too has a role with negative shades. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil have other important roles. Thaman is composing the music and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. The film will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2023.