Pushpa Impact on Bheemla Nayak Pre-release Event

Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak is hitting the screens this Friday across the globe. The pre-release event which was scheduled to take place on Monday was rescheduled for today and it will take place in Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad. Fans are expected to attend the event in huge numbers for the event. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa pre-release event too took place at the same venue and there was a huge ruckus on the day as there are huge number of passes issued. Thousands of fans could not enter the venue due to the restrictions. Ten thousand passes are issued for a venue which can accommodate 5000 people.

To prevent such unexpected incidents, the cops took the responsibility to issue the passes. The passes issued by the production house for the Monday event are not valid for the today’s event. The cops finalized the number of passes and they are issued by them for the fans. 5000 passes are issued for the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak. The event will be telecasted live on the YouTube page of Haarika and Hassine Creations. TV channels and other media houses are not allowed for the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak.

Telangana Ministers KTR and Talasani Srinivas Yadav are the Chief guests for the event. Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar Chandra and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.