Bhuma Akhila Priya, Vikyath Reddy gets relief in AP High Court!

TDP leader and former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and her brother Bhuma Vikyath Reddy got relief in the AP High Court on Wednesday (today).

Akhila Priya filed a petition in the High Court challenging the decision of the Allagadda police booking cases against her and her brother in Allgadda police station under IPC sections 353, 224, 225 and 212 for obstructing the police from discharging their duties.

Akhila Priya brought to the notice of the High Court that these cases were booked without any valid reasons with an aim to harass them on political grounds.

The High Court directed the police to remove all those sections and conduct the investigation as per IPC section 41-A.

It may be recalled that on the night of June 20, 2020, YSRCP and TDP workers clashed in Allagadda over a road issue at Padakandla village in Allagadda police station limits.

Police intervened and took both YSRCP and TDP workers into custody and booked cases against them. Vikyath Reddy along with his followers allegedly entered the police station and forcefully took away TDP workers from the police station following which the police booked cases against Akhila Priya and Vikyath Reddy.