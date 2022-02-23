This TRS leader says his MLA post is useless

The TRS MLAs are having a torrid time in Khammam district. The officials seem to care two hoots for them. Despite being in the ruling party, they are unable to command any respect. The plight of those who have joined the TRS from the Congress or the other parties is said to be far too worse.

Take the case of Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik. He had won as an independent and later joined the TRS. He is facing problems from the old-timers in the TRS on one hand. On the other, the officials are not simply listening to him. This is making them look helpless in front of their followers.

Most councillors in Wyra are unhappy with municipal commissioner Venkata Swami. He has been transferred to Wyra from Manugur. In Manugur, there was no municipal council and as a result, his word was law. Though there is a functional municipal council in Wyra, he is trying to dominate the council. This was objected to by the councillors, who approached Ramulu Naik.

On Ramulu Naik’s insistence, Venkata Swami was transferred. But, within a couple days, he was back to Wyra as the municipal commissioner. Back in his seat, he is not caring to meet any councillor and even the MLA. He is wielding authority on municipal chair person Jaipal and vice chairman Sitaramulu. Unable to even get an officer transferred, Ramulu Naik is a dejected man. He is upset that his word does not carry any weight. He is said to be quite disappointed the lack of any real power.