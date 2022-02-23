NCP’s mind-game keeps BJP guessing, dangles bait before Nitish Kumar

Is the non-BJP front of the regional parties playing a mind-game on the ruling BJP over the presidential elections? Is it trying to divide the NDA by trying to wean away JDU’s Nitish Kumar from the NDA.? Are the regional parties using the presidential elections to keep the BJP confused?

The other day, Nationalist Congress Party senior leader Nawab Malik said that the NCP would support Nitish Kumar if he contested for the post of the President of the country. The only condition is that Nitish should come out of the NDA, he said. However, Nitish Kumar not only rejected the proposal but also said that he has no intention of becoming the president of the country.

But it appears that the non-Congress regional parties want to divide the NDA. Nitish Kumar is the only big ally that the BJP has. Others like Shiv Sena and Akali Dal have parted ways with the BJP. It is clear that the NCP wants to play a mind game with the BJP. By weaning away an honest person like Nitish Kumar, they can actually keep the BJP guessing.

Nitish Kumar is currently in alliance with the BJP and is running the government in Bihar. Two of his MPs are ministers in Modi cabinet. Sources say that Nitish is very useful in ensuring a victory for the BJP nominee in the upcoming presidential elections.